Kourtney Kardashian kept her wedding look "simple and timeless."

The 43-year-old reality star tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in a lavish ceremony in Italy back in May 2022 and now her make up artist Leah Darcy has explained that the overall style was "just enough to look flawless in photographs."

Leah told Poosh: "For Kourt's wedding look, we kept it simple and timeless. It was just enough to look flawless in photographs.

When it comes to makeup, 'The Kardashians' star - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven with ex-partner Scott Disick while Travis has son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16 from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler - used a selection of products from Make Up For Ever because of their durability.

She added: "We used waterproof everything. Mascara, lipstick, and even brows. Make Up For Ever has a great line of waterproof products that are used by professionals, and they're super long-lasting. Mascara, lipstick, and even brows.”

Meanwhile, the makeup artist revealed that she created "layered false eyelashes" for the Poosh founder to wear on her big day in order to create "extra drama" and that she managed to calm her client's nerves by using a bucket of ice.

Leah added: "I love using individual lashes because they're almost undetectable and make it easy to layer. For a little more drama, I cut pieces of a strip lash and layered the pieces throughout.

"I also like to keep a bucket of ice (made from purified water preferably) and a clean, damp washcloth to help depuff and cool off the skin prior to skin prep. I find this also helps to calm nerves a bit."