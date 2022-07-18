Bryan Cranston suffered a nasty shoulder injury as he warmed up for a celebrity softball game.

The 66-year-old 'Breaking Bad' actor was among the famous faces taking part in the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday (17.07.22) but he was almost out before play started after being hit by the ball during the warm-up.

Bryan was seen dropping to his knees in pain after the ball hit his shoulder with video showing an aide asking if he was alright and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' comedian Guillermo Rodriguez offering to bring him some water.

The offending ball had come off the bat of 'In the Heights' star Anthony Ramos.

The actor spent several minutes on the ground before returning to his trailer, and speaking after the incident he admitted he might have to drop out of play.

Bryan said: "It’s definitely going to bruise. I might be more of a cheerleader in this game.”

However, Bryan managed to battle through the pain to take to the field for to play for the Los Angeles team.

He even provided some drama by feigning a feud with the umpire over a pitch which ended in a strokeout.

The TV star was seen kicking dirt towards the umpire's feet as he yelled: "It was inside. You’re stealing the game from us!”

Fellow actor JK Simmons stepped in to calm tensions but Bryan was ejected from the field before reemerging with a bucket of bubble gum which he them tossed all over the field.

However, Bryan's efforts were not enough to help his team to victory as Los Angeles lost to Brooklyn 15-13.

The actor is a big sports fan and has previously appeared at games featuring Minor League Baseball team Triple-A Isotopes. He is due to throw the first pitch for the team on 30 July alongside his 'Breaking Bad' co-star Aaron Paul.