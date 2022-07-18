Amber Rose wasn't surprised when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split.

The 38-year-old model still has "issues" about her own relationship with the 'Stronger' rapper - which ended in 2010 after two years - and though she insisted she never paid much attention to the former couple's marriage, the news they had separated in January 2021 didn't come as a shock.

Asked if she saw the split coming, Amber told TMZ's 'It's Tricky with Raquel Harper' podcast: “Of course. I have my own — I don’t want to say ‘feelings’ for him, because that sounds like it’s a positive thing for Kanye — I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was.

“I always hope for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like ‘I hope they get divorced’ or ‘he’s going to get his day.' I was just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz [Khalifa], or even after just doing my thing. I never really thought about it much.

"When they finally got divorced, I was like ‘mmm.’ She seems happy now though, with Pete [Davidson].”

Earlier this year, Amber apologised for branding Kim ad her family "the Kardashians" back in 2015.

Amber had posted at the time: "@kanyewest I'll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they're done with u."

She took to her Instagram account in January to distance herself from the old post and insisted the reality stars hadn't "deserved" the slur but she had lashed out after Kanye claimed he had to take "30 showers" after they had split.

Amber - who has Sebastian, eight, with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, and Slash, two, with Alexander Edwards - wrote on her Instagram Story: "Man F*** that old a** tweet. I never got an apology for his '30 showers' comment but f*** it. I started my S***walk and helped Millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against S*** shaming so something amazing came from it.

"Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y'all shouldn't co-sign that either.

"S*** was old and immature of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made.

"Moving forward... Learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family's life is hard enough now right now for a lot of ppl. I just want to spread love and positivity."