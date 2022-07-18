Chris Pratt was scared off from playing Indiana Jones by Harrison Ford.

There had been speculation that Chris could replace Harrison as the iconic character in the upcoming 'Indiana Jones 5' but the star shut down the rumours following Ford's suggestion that the hero will die with him.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Chris said: "No, aren't they doing 'Indiana Jones' with Harrison Ford? All I know is once I saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don't even know him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, 'When I die, Indiana Jones dies'. And I'm like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play...?"

Pratt, 43, was referring to a 2019 interview with Ford where he suggested nobody could replace him as Indy.

The 80-year-old star said at the time: "Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy."

Harrison is returning as Indy for the new flick – which sees James Mangold take over behind the camera from Steven Spielberg – his co-star Antonio Banderas says it was "so unbelievable" seeing the film icon in character.

The actor recalled: "The first day I arrived, I was in the makeup trailer, and I turned around and there he was in the full Indiana costume with the hat and the whip. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was there with him, too, and it was so cool.

"I still remember the first time I saw 'Indiana Jones' in a theatre and the crowd was crazy about it. I thought, 'This is like going back to the old adventure (movies) in a completely different way.'"