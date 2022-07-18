Miles Teller's wife Keleigh Sperry broke down in tears watching him dance with Taylor Swift as they shot a music video together.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' star teamed up with Taylor to star in the 2021 promo for her single 'I Bet You Think About Me' which features a scene showing them dancing together at a wedding with Taylor in a white dress and Miles says his wife got emotional watching them.

Speaking to E! News, he explained Taylor played one of Keleigh's favourite songs during the scene and it brought her to tears: "When we were shooting the music video, Taylor played for Keleigh the ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' for the first time. Keleigh was just looking at Taylor in her wedding dress and Taylor and I dancing while she was listening to ‘All Too Well,' the new one, and she was just bawling her eyes out."

Miles added that Keleigh is a huge fan of the singer and plays her music at home "all the time", adding: "In my house, it's a lot of Taylor."

Miles has been with Keleigh since 2013. They got engaged during a trip to Aouth Africa in 2017 and they tied the knot in Hawaii two years later in 2019.

It's been a huge year for the actor actor after starring in one of 2022's biggest films - 'Top Gun: Maverick' - but he has admitted he wasn't sure whether he wanted to take on the role of pilot Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw.

He told E!: "I actually was fairly uncertain whether I wanted to do it. I look back at that now and I think that's very foolish, but at the time that is where I was at. I just didn't know if I wanted to be a part of this thing I knew was going to be massive because it changes your life."