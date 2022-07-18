David Henrie has shared his joy after welcoming a daughter with his wife Maria Cahill Henrie.

The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' star's partner gave birth to their third child - a baby girl named Gemma Clare Henrie - on July 17 and 33-year-old David shared a family photograph taken in hospital and a snap of the newborn to mark the happy news.

Alongside the images, he posted: "Gemma Clare Henrie was born 7lbs 15oz at 3:21am. Maria is currently enjoying the most deserved nap ever haha."

He explained that 31-year-old Maria delivered the baby without any drugs for pain relief, adding: "She stuck to her plan l and had a drug free birth and I couldn’t be more in awe of her!"

David went on to thank fans for their kind messages as well as praising the hard work of the nurses and midwife, writing: "Thanks be to God for the greatest gift on earth and Maria and I thank you all for your prayers. I received many messages and I really appreciate it. #vitabella #deogratias and a huge shout out to our nurses Morgan and Sofia and our midwife Katy! Y’all are spectacular and thank you to all the nurses out there we appreciate you."

The couple married in 2017 and are also parents to daughter Pia, three, and 19-month-old son James.

The birth of their third child comes after the couple previously suffered five devastating miscarriages as they sought to expand their family.

David opened up about their heartache in a post on Instagram, writing: "As I sit here overlooking the ocean I am a bit overwhelmed with gratitude for how awesome my wife has been the past couple years. Christmas Day 2019 my wife suffered her 4th miscarriage and thought from then on that Christmas would be a day of mourning ... However, God had other plans ... Christmas Day 2020 she gave birth naturally to my son James."

He continued: "Now this past year she suffered yet another miscarriage, our 5th. I'm proud of her because she did what needed to be done to heal, and now we've been given another chance with our 3rd child."