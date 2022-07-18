The PC port of 'Zelda: Ocarina of Time' is now available for Mac and Wii U users.

A fan group named Harbour Masters - who started the project in mid-December 2021 - have made some updates to the port, including unlocked framerate and difficulty settings.

The port, named Ship of Harkinian, now lets users pick their own framerate up to 250fps, while there are now also damage multipliers and variable healing and restoration effects.

What's more, Link can wield a shield and a two-handed sword simultaneously and can wear the Bunny Hood.

As well as being playable on Mac and Wii U, it also comes in 64-bit mode.

The port made use of a reverse engineered C code, which was made available last year when a group of fans known as the Zelda Reverse Engineering Team decompiled the classic title.

This port follows in the footsteps of Super Mario 64, which had a PC port released in 2019 and the ports are different from emulation - which has been possible for a while - because the process allows for greater customisation options in the form of mods, and also allows the title to run natively on PC.

Harbour Masters previously said that the first part of their plan was to "support modding" and explained that they use the same file format used in games designed by developer Blizzard.

A spokesperson said: "This is the first step in our plan to support modding. Our archive format is the .MPQ file which is used in Blizzard games, but we are giving it the .OTR extension” Finally, we packed assets into an external archive. No assets are linked into the exe. Our belief is that this will prevent a DMCA takedown from Nintendo as SM64 linked all of the assets into the exe file."