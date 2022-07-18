Peter Crouch's kids won't let him play with their LEGO.

The former footballer - who has Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, four, and Jack, three, with wife Abbey Clancy - has always loved the building toys and though he finds the kits "everywhere" in his house, his children don't want him to get involved with their play.

He admitted: “LEGO play has always been in my life. From a young age I’d build football stadiums - little goals, bricks to make the lines around the edge of the pitch and mini-figures as players for the match.

"Now, as a dad of four, LEGO building is firmly back in my life and everywhere in our house. My kids love to build – it’s something they’ve all been into at one point or another. LEGO Ninjago is very popular in our house, some of the things the kids build are so intricate, it really amazes me how it captures their attention. I try to get involved but they normally send me away - I’m definitely better with my feet than my hands!”

Peter is one of 90 LEGO fans aged 1-90 who have been photographed by acclaimed photographer Rankin in honour of the fact the LEGO Group celebrates 90 years of play this year.

The fans have shared their stories of what LEGO play means to them, with stories ranging from those of eight-year-old Boaz and his grandpa, Paul, 11-year-old Elijah who loves to create fantasy worlds, and 45-year-old Kev Gascoigne, whose Fairy Bricks organisation donates LEGO sets to children's hospice and hospitals.

As well as Peter, famous faces featuring in the portrait collection include 'Glow Up' judge Dominic Skinner and model Ellie Goldstein, as well as LEGO designers Matthew Ashton and Amy Corbett.

Photographer Rankin saidL “I’ve captured some playful photography in my time, but this campaign has been a truly special one to be involved in. There aren’t many brands who have stood the test of 90 years, have fans across all ages and which still manages to excite and inspire people across the world to be creative every day.”

The 1-90 portraits can been seen on outdoor media in cities around the UK and at lego.com for the next two weeks

The 90th anniversary will be marked by a whole summer of celebration, including LEGO CON, which will bring fans and families together for a look behind-the-scenes of LEGO HQ, celebrating the role of play in the lives of the likes of Alicia Keys, Yotam Ottolenghi and Peggy Gou, a 'What Brick Are You?' quiz on LEGO.com and the firm's social media channels, and the reopening of the world's biggest LEGO store in London's Leicester Square on 10 August.

Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, Chairman of the LEGO Group said: "When my great-grandfather founded the company 90 years ago, he recognised that play could change the lives of children – it brings families together and helps children develop skills that can enable them to reach their full potential. He only had a small workshop, but he had big ambitions to ensure as many children as possible could experience the benefits that play brings.

"Whether 1932, 2022 or on our 100th Anniversary in 2032, we strive to continue this legacy by helping all families, wherever they are in the world, to play well.”

Follow the hashtag #LEGO90years or visit LEGO.com/90-Years-Of-Play to join in the fun.