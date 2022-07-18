The UK government is cracking down on loot boxes being sold in games.

There has been much debate as to whether the in-game purchase of loot boxes - which feature in 'Call of Duty' and 'FIFA' games - should be seen as a form of gambling.

And now the government has warned the gaming industry it needs to introduce "controls and age restrictions" to prevent young people from going on spending sprees.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said in a statement: "We want to stop children going on spending sprees online without parental consent, spurred on by in-game purchases like loot boxes.

"Games companies and platforms need to do more to ensure that controls and age restrictions are applied so that players are protected from the risk of gambling harms. Children should be free to enjoy gaming safely, whilst giving parents and guardians the peace of mind they need."

Microsoft has already applied parental controls, but the government "wants to build on this with strong protections for children across the entire games industry."

The government also calls on gaming companies to "support the minority of players who spend a disproportionate amount of money on loot boxes."

Despite the warning, a ban on loot boxes won't be imposed, however, the government hasn't ruled out coming down harder on the gaming industry in the future if changes aren't made to protect children.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said: “We expect games companies and platforms to improve protections for children, young people and adults, and for tangible results to begin to be seen in the near future.

"If that does not happen, we will not hesitate to consider legislative options, if we deem it necessary to protect children, young people and adults.”

Ministers will work with the gaming industry on the matter with updates expected in early 2023.