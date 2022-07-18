Is Marshmello teasing another Fortnite in-game concert?

© BANG Media International

Marshmello has hinted at a new in-game 'Fortnite' concert.

The helmet-wearing DJ made history when his 2019 virtual 'Fortnite' concert was attended by 10 million concurrent players, and now the 'Friends' hitmaker has suggested he could be set to make a return to Pleasant Park.

He tweeted on Monday (18.07.22): "I miss pleasant park. (sic)"

Taking to Twitter after the show, Marshmello - whose real name is Christopher Comstock - wrote at the time: "Holy!!! We just made history today. We can all tell our kids one day that we attended the first ever virtual concert @FortniteGame (sic)"

Producer of The Game Award, Geoff Keighley, tweeted that the staggering amount of gamers were watching simultaneously.

He wrote: "Far From Alone: Sources are telling me there were more than *10 million concurrent players* watching the @marshmellomusic concert in @FortniteGame today - on top of the millions watching online. What a moment for gaming! (sic)"

The concert kicked off around 7 pm and saw players' weapons removed.

The DJ then played for 10 minutes with live audio coming from the world-famous star.

Those playing the game were able to hang around by a neon-lit stage.

As the show drew to a close, gamers had their weapons reactivated and carried on fighting.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend