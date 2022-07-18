Marshmello has hinted at a new in-game 'Fortnite' concert.

The helmet-wearing DJ made history when his 2019 virtual 'Fortnite' concert was attended by 10 million concurrent players, and now the 'Friends' hitmaker has suggested he could be set to make a return to Pleasant Park.

He tweeted on Monday (18.07.22): "I miss pleasant park. (sic)"

Taking to Twitter after the show, Marshmello - whose real name is Christopher Comstock - wrote at the time: "Holy!!! We just made history today. We can all tell our kids one day that we attended the first ever virtual concert @FortniteGame (sic)"

Producer of The Game Award, Geoff Keighley, tweeted that the staggering amount of gamers were watching simultaneously.

He wrote: "Far From Alone: Sources are telling me there were more than *10 million concurrent players* watching the @marshmellomusic concert in @FortniteGame today - on top of the millions watching online. What a moment for gaming! (sic)"

The concert kicked off around 7 pm and saw players' weapons removed.

The DJ then played for 10 minutes with live audio coming from the world-famous star.

Those playing the game were able to hang around by a neon-lit stage.

As the show drew to a close, gamers had their weapons reactivated and carried on fighting.