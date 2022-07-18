Chris Hemsworth called his wife Elsa Pataky his "rock" in a sweet message to mark her 46th birthday.

The 'Thor' star's actress partner celebrated her birthday on Monday (18.07.22) and Chris declared his love for her in a tribute posted on Instagram with a picture of him sitting on her lap while wearing his costume on the set of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

In the caption, the 38-year-old star wrote: "Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady ... Thanks for always being my rock to sit on but way comfier. Love you ... "

Chris and Elsa met in 2010 after being introduced by a talent agent and they went on to marry later that year. They are parents to daughter India, 10, and eight-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

In 2015, the family moved from Los Angeles to Chris' native Australia so they could raise their kids Down Under.

Chris recently opened up about being stuck in Australia's COVID-19 lockdown, admitting he used the time at home to bulk up for his latest 'Thor' role.

He told USA Today: "It came from boredom. Sitting in COVID lockdown was like a prison. It was train, eat, train, eat. Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I've ever been." However, the Hollywood star joked that while his male friends were impressed by his new physique, his wife thought it was "too much." He added: "My wife was like, 'Bleh, it's too much!' There are a lot of my male friends who are like, 'Yeah!' but a lot of female friends and family are like, 'Yuck!'"