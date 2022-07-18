Bruce Springsteen has become a first-time grandfather.

The 72-year-old rocker's son Sam Springsteen, 28, welcomed a baby girl named Lily Harper Springsteen with his fiancee - with Bruce's wife Patti Scialfa sharing the happy news online and congratulating the couple.

Patti posted a black and white picture of the new parents pushing a buggy on Instagram and wrote: "Walking the baby ... Lily Harper Springsteen."

She also uploaded a picture of baby Lily wearing a pink hat and matching pink gloves.

Congratulations poured in from across the showbiz world, with Eddie Vedder's wife Jill writing a special message admitting they are thrilled the new baby shares the name of their 13-year-old daughter Harper.

The Peal Jam star's partner wrote: "Congrats!!! She is beautiful !! Love the name ... we are quite fond of the 'Harper' part since we have a Harper too."

Supermodel Christy Turlington added: '"She's precious. Welcome to the world, sweet girl."

Bruce's son Sam is a New Jersey firefighter, graduating from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014 and serving with several divisions before being sworn in as a firefighter in Jersey City, New Jersey in 2020.

Little is known about Sam's fiancee, who has not been named by the family.

Bruce and is wife are also parents to radio DJ Evan, 31, and Jessica, 30, an Olympic medal-winning showjumper.

The baby news comes just weeks after Bruce and Patti just celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary on June 8.

They marked the milestone by sharing a picture of themselves sitting on horses and holding hands with the caption: "Happy trails to you. 31st anniversary."