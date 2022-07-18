Martin Freeman "reserves the right" to be "difficult" with fans.

The former 'Office' star doesn't think he is a "horrible" person, but wants people to be ready to be "disappointed" when they meet him if they only expect him to behave in a certain way because of the characters he has played in the past.

He said: "I don’t objectively think I’m horrible, but because I became known to the public for a certain performance, I suppose I always want to prepare people to be disappointed if you think that’s all you’re going to get. I reserve the right to be difficult if people just expect me to be nice and cuddly."

The 'Hobbit' actor turned 50 last September and he admitted it was a "bit of a shock" to reach the milestone because it feels much more "grown up" than he considers himself to be.

He said: "Turning 50 seems quite serious. There’s no way around it. It’s grown up. I can’t believe how old I am. In my head I’m still 14 or 16. So it’s always a bit of a shock when you see the numbers rack up or an unflattering photograph. But it’s so much better than the alternative. I’ll take it."

Martin - who has Joe, 16, and 14-year-old Grace with former partner Amanda Abbington - shouldn't be too surprised about getting older because he admitted he has always been "fascinated" by his own reflection.

He told Observer magazine: "I’ve looked in the mirror a lot since I was a kid. I just find it fascinating.

"It’s not because I think I’m gorgeous. Sometimes I’ll look and think, 'I’m looking right. This looks OK.' Then other days I think, 'Jesus Christ, what’s happened there?' "