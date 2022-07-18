Ivana Trump is to be remembered at a "Celebration of Life" funeral in New York City on Wednesday (20.07.22).

Donald Trump's ex-wife's body was discovered at her home on Manhattan's Upper East Side on Thursday (14.07.22) after a fall down the stairs and it's now been revealed she will be laid to rest at an historic Catholic Church on Lexington Avenue close to where she lived.

According to the New York Post, the memorial service - dubbed a "Celebration of Life" - and burial will take place at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church with Ivana’s three children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka all planning to attend.

However, the publication reports it’s unclear if Ivana ex-husband Donald Trump will make an appearance at the funeral.

The funeral invitations are believed to feature a glamorous picture of Ivana skiing and requests donations instead of flowers - urging attendees to give money to a dog rescue charity.

Ivana's passing was first confirmed by her ex-husband Donald, who hailed her as a “beautiful and amazing” woman who led a “great and inspirational” life.

America’s 45th president added on his platform Truth: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!” Police responded to her Manhattan apartment after receiving a 911 call, according to an ABC 7 report. Officials said there was no signs of suspicious circumstances around her death and it appears she died of natural causes.

Ivana's son Eric, 38, said in a statement issued on behalf of the Trump family: “Our mother was an incredible woman - a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. “Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. “She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and 10 grandchildren.”