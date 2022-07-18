The Duke of Sussex has been left feeling “battered and helpless” by Covid and climate change.

Prince Harry, 37, also revealed in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Nelson Mandela Day fatherhood had made campaigning on global issues more important to him, and referred to his wife as his “soulmate”.

Referencing Mandela’s description of hope as a “lifebelt to a swimmer”, the dad-of-two said on Monday (18.07.22): “Let’s be honest, how many of us are in danger of losing those lifebelts right now?

“How many of us feel battered, helpless, in the face of a seemingly endless stream of disasters and devastation. I understand, this has been a painful year in a painful decade.”

He added Covid is “continuing to ravage communities in every corner of the globe” and stressed the planet is facing a seemingly never ending “stream of disasters and devastation”.

Referring to Covid, Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the overturning of Roe v Wade in the USA, he said: “We’re living through a pandemic that continues to ravage communities in every corner on the globe; climate change wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all; the few weaponising lies and disinformation against the many; and from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom, the calls of Mandela’s life.

“As so often in history, the consequences of decisions made by some of the most powerful people in some of the world's most powerful countries is being felt most deeply in countries in Africa.

“The pandemic, and the war, and inflation have left Africa mired in a fuel and food crisis the likes of which we have not seen in decade. Worst still, this comes at a time when the Horn of Africa is witnessing the worst drought it has seen in half a century.”

He added about his love for Africa: “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

His political comments comes amid rumours his wife the Duchess of Sussex, 40, known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry, is eyeing a run for the White House.

The pair, who share children Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet, arrived at the UN event smiling and holding hand.

The Duchess has joined forces with Gloria Steinem, 88, to get the Equal Rights Amendment ratified, and insisted she is willing to march in Washington DC against the Roe v Wade abortion ruling.