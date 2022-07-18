Anya Taylor-Joy is said to have secretly married Malcolm McRae.

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ actress, 26, and 27-year-old musician reportedly got hitched at an intimate ceremony in a US courthouse.

Anya then travelled to Australia to continue filming ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ prequel ‘Furiosa’, according to Page Six.

The site added Anya’s representative did not return requests for comment.

Anya first sparked rumours she was engaged to Malcolm last month when she was seen with a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The couple are believed to have been dating for the past year.

Sources told Page Six they are planning to have a bigger ceremony when they return to the US.

Anya and Malcolm made their red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in February, with the actress giving her first public comment about her partner in March to British Vogue.

She said: “I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading.

“We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time, and it works really well.”

Malcolm recently posted a photo of the pair dressed in Dior at the Vanity Fair party on his Instagram.

He said: “I’m f****** proud of this girl.”

The musician has also posted a picture of them posing in front of a window.

Anya became a household name with her performance in the Netflix miniseries ‘The Queen's Gambit’, receiving a Golden Globe and SAG Award for her work on the show.

Her exes are rumoured to have included Irish actor Eoin Macken, 39 and photographer Ben Seed.

But she has said she prefers to keep her private life under wraps.

Anya told The Guardian in March 2018: “There's a beauty in being anonymous.

"There’s a reason why we're actors, we’re playing other people, so I think the idea of someone being interested in me – I’m quite a private person – is a bit daunting, but I try not to think about it.”