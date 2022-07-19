Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly planning a bigger second wedding at the actor’s home in Georgia.

The couple are said to be going to hold the ceremony and party with family and friends after their low-key nuptials on Saturday (16.07.22) in Las Vegas.

A source told PEOPLE the newlyweds “plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends”.

The insider added: “They don’t have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon.

"Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it.

“She is looking forward to growing old with Ben. She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn’t ask for anything else. She thinks it’s all perfect.”

Jennifer’s closest family members include her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 53, as well as her mother Guadalupe and father David, and sisters Lynda and Leslie.

Her closest celebrity friends include Leah Remini, Jane Fonda and Renee Zellweger.

Ben’s family includes his three kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he had with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50, while he is close to his famous brother Casey and mother Chris.

His other famed pals likely to be invited to the second ceremony include Matt Damon and George Clooney.

TMZ claims the second wedding will take place at 49-year-old Ben’s home in the coastal town of Riceboro, Georgia, just outside Savannah.

The two-storey mansion has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, while there are two smaller properties on the grounds with additional bedrooms that could house guests.

TMZ said the second ceremony will take place there in the next few weeks.

It was also claimed Jennifer, 52, recently flew to the Georgia house to look it over and talk about the plans with her manager Benny Medina, who was said to have been on site with the singer.