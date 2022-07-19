Logan Paul will face The Miz in his first ever one-on-one WWE match at 'SummerSlam'.

The controversial YouTuber - who made his in-ring debut at 'WrestleMania 38' in April when he teamed with the so-called A-Lister to beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio - recently signed a contract with the wrestling giant, and he'll appear in his first singles bout at the event in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30.

Logan made an appearance on this week's episode of 'Monday Night Raw' (18.07.22) as he tried to convince Miz to accept his challenge.

The former WWE Champion insisted his attack on the social media superstar after their 'WrestleMania' win was to teach him a lesson about the wrestling world, but he wasn't convinced.

After repeated mocking, Miz eventually accepted the offer, and so he will go one-on-one with his rival at the huge show.

With the match made official, Miz's on-screen associate Ciampa then laid out Logan.

Meanwhile, it's also been confirmed Logan will host a special live edition of his 'Impaulsive' podcast on next week's 'Raw'.

According to ESPN, the 27-year-old fighter has signed a multi-event deal which includes appearances in several WWE premium live events, as well as featuring on their weekly TV shows as needed.

Logan recently admitted he's "excited" for the future and hopes WWE can be a "launch pad" to improve his own name value if he puts in the work.

He said: "I'm excited for this journey and I am well aware of how powerful of a launch pad it can be for whatever I want to do in life.

"Besides this show, my visibility online is not a lot. I'm not uploading on my main channel ever.

"I do this show every week and I do this and that, but WWE is a good opportunity for me to leverage one of the biggest brands in the world for my own, should I show up. Should I work hard."