Miriam Margolyes claims Arnold Schwarzenegger once "deliberately" farted in her face.

The 'Harry Potter' actress worked with the action movie hero on 1999's horror flick 'End of Days', but she insisted she "didn't care for him" and claimed he's "a bit too full of himself".

Appearing on news.com.au's 'I've Got News For You' podcast, she said: "He farted in my face.

"Now, I fart, of course I do – but I don't fart in people's faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face."

Miriam claimed the moment in question came during one scene where Arnie - who plays a former cop working for an elite security agency trying to stop Satan (Gabriel Byrne) from conceiving the Antichrist - was killing her character.

She added: "I was playing Satan's sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn't escape and lying on the floor.

"And he just farted. It wasn't on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven't forgiven him for it."

The 81-year-old star isn't known for biting her tongue, and she recently branded Leonardo DiCaprio "smelly" after working with the Hollywood heartthrob on 1996 film 'Romeo and Juliet'.

Recalling the shoot on a "very hot" set in Mexico, she claimed: "He was a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico and young boys don't make themselves fragrant, they don't wash all the bits."

Meanwhile, Miriam previously admitted she doesn't "feel like a celebrity", despite the reaction she gets from members of the public.

She said: "Did you know, people describe me now as a celebrity? I don’t feel like a celebrity at all, I just feel like an intelligent old lady.

"But it’s funny when people, you know, ‘cluster’. When I went for an injection in my spine on Tuesday, all the nurses were very kind and excitable.

"I suppose they either know me from 'Harry Potter' or 'Blackadder'. And some might know me from 'Dickens’ Women', which is my one-woman show, or 'Call the Midwife', or the documentaries or films or 'Graham Norton' of course.

"I’ve had a curious career, I suppose."