Jak Knight's death has been ruled a suicide.

The 28-year-old star - who was best known for voicing the role of DeVon in the Netflix animated series 'Big Mouth' - was found dead on a Los Angeles embankment on Thursday (14.06.22) suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner obtained by PEOPLE, Jak's cause of death has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy.

Jak's family confirmed last week that he had sadly passed away.

A representative for the family said: "Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time."

Comedy Central rushed to pay tribute to the tragic star, who most recently co-created and starred alongside Chris Redd, Sam Jay, and Langston Kerman in the Peacock series 'Bust Down' and had also written scripts for hit sitcom 'Black-ish.'

The network tweeted: "Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously."

Several other stars have also paid tribute to the late comedian, including Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani.

He wrote: "Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can't believe it."

Comedian Eric Andre posted on Instagram: "Why Jak? Why did you leave us so soon just as you were beginning? We love you man. Come back."

Jak started his career in comedy by performing at the Hollywood Improv stand-up club and the venue was also quick to tweet their condolences as they remembered the "special young performer."

They tweeted: "Several years ago a young Jak Knight began coming into our open mics it was clear from the beginning he was special. Jak was a tremendous writer and performer, years ahead of his age. He had a lot more to say and we're heartbroken we won't get to hear it. We love you forever Jak."