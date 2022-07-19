Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have split.

The 47-year-old comedian and the 51-year-old stand-up comic have gone their separate ways, just under a year after making their relationship Instagram official in September 2021, and the star admitted it was "one of the greatest gifts" of her life to be "loved and adored" by Jo.

She wrote on Instagram: "In anticipation of celebrating our first year together, Jo and I recorded this video early, but as many of you have noticed, it is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now.

I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us.

This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever. To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I’ve never been more optimistic for the future.

Jo- you blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground. (sic)"

Chelsea called for her fans to "continue to root for both of us" in the future.

She added: "This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING.

So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring and let’s first start by all going to the theater on August 5th to buy tickets to Jo’s new movie EASTER SUNDAY and Filipino PRIDE! Let’s go! (sic)"

In November, Chelsea admitted Jo had "renewed [her] faith in men" and she encouraged her supporters not to "settle for anything less than you deserve".

She wrote: "Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence? Someone who loves the fact that I'm not going to take anyone's s*** and isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness?

"Jo has renewed my faith in men.

"For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them. Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes - they've been standing in front of you the whole time."