Selfridges has become one of the first stores in the world to sell the Nothing Phone (1).

The high-end department store - which has branches in London, Manchester, and Birmingham - has teamed up with Smartech to launch the newly designed phone, exclusively available online and at the brand's flagship store on Oxford Street as of Monday (18.07.22.)

Ryan Latham, General Manager UK and Ireland at Nothing, said in a statement: "As a design-led tech company with roots firmly in London, we are proud to partner with the prestigious Selfridges for our Phone (1) launch. The innovative Smartech department in the Selfridges store provides us with the platform to showcase Nothing’s inaugural smartphone to consumers who value new ideas and considered design.."

The smartphone - which is said to be "the gateway to its future connected and open product ecosystem" - features a Glyph Interface, a 50 MP dual camera, refined Nothing OS, 120Hz OLED display, and a co-engineered Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 778G+ chipset, Nothing Phone (1) delivers speed and retails at a starting price of £399.

Nathalie Bernce, Co-Founder and CEO of Smartech, said: "Our mission at Smartech is to help bring life and excitement to the best tech on the market. Nothing Phone (1) provides a combination of iconic design and technology. I'm thrilled we are partnering with Nothing as we continue to create unforgettable experiences that amaze and amuse."

Phone (1) is available in both white and black, with three models to choose from 8GB/128GB (£399 GBP), 8GB/256GB (£449 GBP), and the 12GB/256GB (£499 GBP, available late summer).

For further information or to book one of the in-store experiences visit www.smartech.buzz