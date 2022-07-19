Jay Ellis has got married.

The 'Insecure' actor finally tied the knot with Nina Senicar in a romantic ceremony at Villa Mangiacane in Tuscany, Italy earlier this month after their nuptials were delayed several times since they got engaged in 2019.

The 40-year-old star shared a photo of himself and his new wife on Instagram on Monday (18.07.22) along with the caption: "July 9th, 2022. Per sempre."

Per Sempre translates to Forever.

The couple's two-year-old daughter Nora served as a flower girl while guests included 'Insecure' stars Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, and Yvonne Orji, the groom's 'Top Gun: Maverick' co-star Glen Powell, Nik Dodani, who he starred with in 'Escape Room', Anna Kendrick, and Peter Nelson.

The pair "always knew" they wanted to get married in Italy.

Nina - who wore a custom white strapless Dolce and Gabbana wedding gown with corseted bodice and full skirt - told Vogue magazine: "We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together."

But after months of planning, the original ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then after rescheduling for 2021, a "family loss" meant they pushed things back again.

Jay said: " At the time, Italy was one of the hardest hit areas in the world, on a strict lockdown and closed to tourists. Like everyone else in the world, we weren’t sure how widespread it would be or how long any of it would last, so we had to cancel everything.”

Nina added: “As the world slowly started to open up in 2021, we had a family loss that caused us to be away from home for about eight or nine months which resulted in our having to change our plans again. And we finally landed on July 9, 2022.”

However, the couple insisted it was worth the wait.

Jay - who also wore Dolce and Gabbana, in the form of a burnt red, double-breasted tuxedo - said: "It was amazing. After everything that everyone has been through over the last few years to bring over 190 people together for three days in Tuscany and celebrate was surreal.

"Seeing all of our friends from different parts of our lives together smiling and laughing, connecting, forming their own friendships was such a huge part of what we wanted out of the weekend and the celebration. We wanted to create moments and memories that would last the rest of our lives.”

Nina, 36, added: “I am still processing everything, but I am beyond happy that all of our friends got together to celebrate our love.

"We just really wanted everybody to have a good time and get to know each other. And most importantly, dance. We come from two completely different sides of the world, different cultures, and backgrounds, and it was magical to see how all of that got mixed together in such a beautiful and spontaneous way with the people we love the most.”