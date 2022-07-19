Mattel is "bringing Barbie to life" with a new immersive experience.

The toy company behind the iconic fashion doll as well as model car series Hot Wheels is to celebrate its two best-selling brands with a real-life version of the Barbie Dream Camper and the Hot Wheels Hauler, which will tour across Smyths toy stores in the UK over the course of summer 2022.

Michael Hick, VP country manager of Mattel UK, said: “The Barbie Dream Camper and Hot Wheels Hauler tours bring both of our much-loved products to life for maximum family fun this summer. We were delighted to be the first to try out these dynamic experiences at our new Mattel UK HQ before families all over the country get to immerse themselves in these experiences.”

Both experiences were kicked off at Slough HQ in early July but will begin a tour of 18 Smyths stores across the UK on Friday 22 July, with the Barbie Dream Camper setting off from Milton Keynes and the Hot Wheels Hauler setting off from Bury.

The Barbie Dream Camper - which is a real-life version of the new vehicle launched as an accessory for the doll line - will then visit a string of cities including Coventry, Leicester, and Mansfield before finishing up in Gateshead on 28 August.

Meanwhile, the Hot Wheels Hauler - which was launched earlier this year as a storage-cum-racing truck - will visit cities such as Carlise, Leeds, and Grimsby before making a final stop in Bristol on 28 August.

Both sets of events will include a free toy giveaway while stocks last.

For all Barbie tour dates visit: https://www.barbiedreamcampertour.co.uk/

For the Hot Wheels tour, visit: https://www.hotwheelshaulertour.co.uk/