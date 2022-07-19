The head of security at TikTok has stepped down.

Roland Cloutier has served in the senior position at the viral video-sharing app since April 2020 but has decided to quit the role following reports that the social media giant will now be using Oracle’s US-based servers to store Americans’ data.

In a message to his team shared on TikTok's official blog, he said: "Hi team – Roland here with an important personal update.

When I joined the company over two years ago, I was inspired by the opportunity to support amazing human connections, moments, and movements by enabling over a billion people from diverse backgrounds and geographies to express themselves creatively, and embrace their true authentic selves, be entertained, and find joy. Essential to that experience is the knowledge that users have a safe and secure experience on our platform, and I can proudly say that we've made significant progress in delivering on the promises we've made to our global community, business partners, and governments around the world.

With our recent announcement about data management changes in the US, it's time for me to transition from my role as Global Chief Security Officer into a strategic advisory role focusing on the business impact of security and trust programs, working directly with Shou, Dingkun and other senior leaders."

Meanwhile, other officials at TikTok explained in a statement that Roland will now assume an advisory role and the role of CSO will now be temporarily filled by vendor Kim Albarella.

The statement read: "Kim Albarella will serve as interim head of our Global Security Organization to help ensure a smooth transition while we maintain a strong focus on data privacy and security excellence. We are confident in Kim’s deep understanding of security issues, combined with her more than 20 years of leadership and communications experience, and we are grateful to her for taking on this role.."