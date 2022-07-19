Jennifer Lopez and her celebrity stylist Chris Appleton "were like two kids playing dress-up" on her wedding day.

The 'Waiting For Tonight' hitmaker got hitched to Ben Affleck - who she rekindled her relationship with back in 2021 after a break of almost 20 years - at a low-key ceremony at a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel at the weekend.

And Chris - whose clients also include Kim Kardashian Katy Perry, Ariana Grande - has revealed the "timeless" bouncy hairdo they went for couldn't be less Vegas.

He told Vogue: “We felt the hair shouldn’t be overly done.

“I pulled back the front of the hair on either side to keep the face open—still with the illusion of the hair being down. The technique was all about getting a gorgeous, luxe finish to the hair. I wanted an effortless, flowy feeling - that when she walked, the hair bounced.”

He added: “To me, good hair isn’t about taking over the look—it’s about complementing it.

“It was less Vegas, and more about being timeless.”

Chris also gave an insight into what it was like getting ready with the 52-year-old superstar.

He spilled: “It was such an amazing day and I was honoured to be a part of it.

“We were like two kids getting ready and playing dress-up.”

The 'Second Act' star wore a gown from "an old movie".

Jennifer shared details of the nuptials in her On the JLo newsletter, including some pictures and videos of her dress.

In an emotional clip showing off her classic, boat-necked gown, she said: "I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

While at the Little White Wedding Chapel, Jennifer changed into a Zuhair Murad lace off-the-shoulder dress with corset bodice and fishtail train, as well as a matching veil.

The 49-year-old actor - who has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - donned a white tuxedo jacket which he hadn't bought especially for the occasion.

Jennifer wrote: "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives.

"They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker thanked the venue "for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room."

Jennifer - who has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony - has legally changed her name to Jennifer Lynne Affleck.

The power couple are said to be planning a bigger wedding at the 'Argo' actor's Georgia home with their closest friends and family.