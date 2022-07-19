David Gandy "still cares" about his looks after 20 years in the modelling industry.

The 42-year-old star - who is known as the world's most successful male model - started his career when he won a competition on ITV’s 'This Morning' back in 2001 but admitted that these days he walks five miles a day in an effort to look after himself because he "owes it" to his children.

He said: "People ask me, ‘Do you still care about how you look?’ And I have to say I do. I walk five miles a day with Dora [his rescue dog] and go to the gym every evening after dinner. Why? Looking after myself is part of the job. And I owe it to my kids and their future."

The former Dolce and Gabbana ambassador - who is in a long-term relationship with barrister Stephanie Mendoros and has daughters Matilda, four, and Tabitha, eight months, with her - also explained that when he first started, he wanted to emulate the success of fellow models such as Kate Moss and Christie Turlington but was initially told his career would be limited.

He told the Sunday Times: "Pretty much as soon as I started people told me, ‘You’ve got about a year in this business, you know?’ But my goal was always: ‘How do I become as successful as the women?’ Kate [Moss] and Christie Turlington had created amazing careers. I wanted that. And you do that by realising saying no sometimes is as important as saying yes. Don’t dilute the brand. Don’t just say yes and grab the money,"