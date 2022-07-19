John Boyega has claimed that the 'Attack the Block' sequel is "cooking".

The 30-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Moses in the sci-fi comedy sequel and revealed that he has been developing ideas with director Joe Cornish with fans told to "expect some news soon".

Speaking to Deadline at the premiere of horror movie 'Nope' on Monday (18.07.22), John said: "We're in the lab. We're cooking, we're cooking. I sat down with Joe Cornish just literally a few weeks ago. So expect some news soon.

"We're still in development but we're cooking something real sweet. We'll have something soon."

News of an 'Attack the Block' sequel was revealed last year as Boyega confirmed that he would be returning to the part in which he made his movie debut in 2011.

The 'Star Wars' actor said: "It's been a decade since 'Attack the Block' was released and so much has changed since then.

"I'm excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour."

Cornish added: "I'm thrilled we're officially announcing our return to the world of 'Attack the Block' on the 10th anniversary of the film's release.

"I can't wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action."

The director had previously suggested that a sequel was possible as both he and John had "ideas" about a future film.

Joe said: "We've got ideas.

"I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We've always had ideas after the first one. But obviously we've both been busy doing different things."