Mickey Rourke, Vivica A. Fox and Kevin Daniels are to star in the spoof-comedy 'Not Another Church Movie'.

The trio will be joined in the film by Kyla Pratt, Lamorne Morris, Tisha Campbell and Jasmine Guy.

'Not Another Church Movie' is described as an exploration of the fabulous world of Taylor Pherry (Daniels), an ambitious young man given a holy mission by God to tell his family's stories and inspire his community. He just has one concern – his family and community.

He is also unaware that the devil (Rourke) has plans of his own.

Johnny Mack and James Michael Cummings are directing the movie from the former's script. Cummings, Jim Cardwell and Paul Saleba are producing the flick – which is slated for release next spring.

Cummings said: "The parody comedy genre is making a huge comeback and 'Not Another Church Movie' is stepping up to lead the charge.

"Mack's interpretation of outlandish comedies pays homage to such well-known movies, including the works of Keenan Ivory Wayans, Robert Townsend and Tyler Perry."

Meanwhile, Mickey recently took aim at Tom Cruise as he branded the 'Mission: Impossible' star "irrelevant" for doing "the same effing part" for decades.

Asked how he felt to see Tom top the box office charts with 'Top Gun: Maverick', the 69-year-old star said: "That doesn't mean s*** to me.

"The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years. I got no respect for that.

"I don’t care about money and power. I care about when I watch Al Pacino's work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day. The kind of guys who tried to stretch as actors."