EA has revealed Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr as the 'FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition' cover stars.

Kerr - who plays for Chelsea and Australia and has been hailed as one of the best female footballers in world football - is making history as the first woman to front an internationally-released 'FIFA' game.

She said in a statement: "It’s an honour and a dream come true to be on the cover of 'FIFA 23'. It’s been incredible to work with Kylian and the whole EA SPORTS team, and I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on a copy of the game.”

Mbappe added: "I’m thrilled to have been picked to be on the cover of EA Sports' 'FIFA' for the 3rd time, and I’m even more excited to share a cover honouring women’s football with a great player like Sam Kerr.

"As a huge fan of the game, I'm excited for the final 'FIFA' and can't wait to see you all on the pitch.”

On the cover, Kerr can be seen sitting alongside the PSG forward in her Chelsea kit, which suggests Chelsea FC Women will feature in the game.

This in turn seems to imply that England's Women's Super League will also be included for the first time.

So far, the 'FIFA' series has only let gamers play as women footballers in international fixtures via Kick off, Volta and Pro Clubs.

During a presentation for the game, line producer Matthew Lafreniere said: "This promises to be the most inclusive 'FIFA' ever, with all-new experiences built to appeal to more players and football fans across the globe.

"On 'FIFA', we're committed to building an equitable experience and aspiring to help grow women's football."

Mbappe is making his third 'FIFA' cover appearance in a row with the upcoming game, which will mark the end of EA's long-running partnership with football governing body FIFA.

Starting with next year's title, EA will be releasing its games as 'EA Sports FC'.