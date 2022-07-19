Brandy is considering a "simple" tattoo in honour of Ray J.

The 'One Wish' hitmaker stunned both his sister and his fans recently when he showed off a new inking on his leg featuring his older sibling's portrait with red eyes and the words 'Best friends 4 ever' and 'From Ray with Love' emblazoned on her face and while the 43-year-old star admitted she would potentially return the favour, she won't go for anything quite so elaborate.

Asked by TMZ if she'd get a matching tattoo, Brandy said: “Yes, but it won’t be that.”

“His name, something simple. Maybe in the back of my ear.”

Brandy admitted she was initially taken aback by Ray's tattoo, which was designed by Alexey Mashkov, and didn't "understand" it until she saw more of the artist's work.

She said: "It was meant to be that way.

"It's like a Basquiat-type of style. Ididn't understand it at first … but then he explained it to me and showed me the tattoo artist's whole page and it was amazing.

"It could've been a different tattoo. I'm just glad he got a tattoo of me."

Ray recently insisted he didn't care about critics of his unusual tattoo.

He said: "It's my leg, it's my sister, she was a little uneasy about it... If you check out Mashkov's past, he's one of the dopest tattooers and it's hard to get him to tattoo you. I like the tattoo. That's his style, I can't tell an artist not to put his signature on."

And the 41-year-old star insisted the artwork will make more sense when the full piece he's planning is finished.

He said: "When you see my whole leg, you'll understand it, the whole leg down to my ankle."

Ray first shared a video of himself getting Brandy's face inked on his lower leg earlier this month and explained it was part of a bigger design.

He captioned the Instagram clip: "NEW @brandy TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!! @_mashkow_ - IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE - SCRIPTURES - THE VOCAL BIBLE - FAMILY - GHOSTS - POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES - REAL GOTHIC LIKE — “THE HOLY LEG! “ - GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!! But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!! - FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!! (sic)."

The video was posted with a clip of Brandy's 1995 single 'Best Friend' from her self-titled debut studio album.

Brandy commented "Brooooooo" with a number of heart emojis and reshared the post on her own Instagram account.