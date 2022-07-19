'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' is returning for a second season with the stars being kept a secret.

The VH1 reality show - which first aired in April 2020 and featured the likes of Madison Beer, Dustin Milligan and Phoebe Robinson - will be back for another run with the celebrities' identities being kept under wraps.

The broadcaster teased: "Filmed in front of a live studio audience, nine celebrities from all walks of life have agreed to leave their famous identities behind as they fully embrace the miracle of drag.

"It will be kept secret who each contestant is until they are asked to sashay away, allowing viewers to focus on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent."

Every week, the stars will have to undergo complete drag transformations and compete in "the ultimate lip sync showdown based on a new category" until America's Next Celeb Drag Superstar is crowned.

As well as the impressive title, the winning star will also leave with $100,000 for their chosen charity.

'Drag Race' legends such as Monét X Change, Brooke Lynn Heights and Jujubee will be there to mentor the celebs, while there will also be appearances from Eureka, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Violet Chachki.

RuPaul will be back as the host alongside judges Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley.

In a trailer teasing the household names getting involved in the upcoming season, one mystery celebrity suggested there will be some very well known faces.

The unknown star said: "People have always known who I am. I can't hide. This is a new discovery for me."

Meanwhile, the trailer also suggests other changes, including the classic runway being replaced by a roomier stage in front of a big studio audience, while the production values for 'Lip Sync For Your Life; look to have been given a boost, with plenty of backup dancers joining the queens for their performance.

'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' is returning to VH1 on August 12.