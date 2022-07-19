Alicia Vikander has confessed that a 'Tomb Raider' sequel is "in somebody else's hands".

The 33-year-old actress took over from Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in the 2018 film 'Tomb Raider' but confessed that Amazon's acquisition of MGM earlier this year has left the sequel in an uncertain position.

Alicia told Entertainment Weekly: "With the MGM and Amazon buyout, I have no clue. Now it's kind of politics.

"I think Misha (Green) and I have been ready, so it's kind of in somebody else's hands, to be honest."

'Lovecraft Country' showrunner Misha Green has been tapped to write and direct the film and Alicia is "excited" to see the filmmaker's vision realised on the big screen.

She said: "I've been excited to show the world. I love what she's done with 'Lovecraft Country'."

Alicia explained that she felt energised as Misha came on board as director after Ben Wheatley dropped out of the project.

The 'Anna Karenina' star said: "It's pretty amazing – we're, like, the same age!

"I was like, 'Oh, I'm just now on a Zoom with an extremely talented woman that I think has done some incredible work.' It would be so amazing if we get to go and do this very big-ass film together, going to kick some ass in front of the camera and behind the camera, you know?"

Plans for the movie had been put on hold due to the pandemic but Alicia revealed that Misha had been working on a draft of the script.

She said: "I hope we go and make another movie. Because of the pandemic, we had plans of shooting this film, and now it's been one and a half years, but Misha Green is on board, and she's writing a draft right now."