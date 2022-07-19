Luka Sabbat says the YSL show in Morocco was “giving ‘Dune’”.

The YEEZY model claimed the French fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2023 show in the north African desert was reminiscent of the 2021 film starring Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya, a remake of the 1984 original and based on the 1965 book by the same name by Frank Herbert.

The 24-year-old influencer told Interview magazine:” It was giving Dune!”

Luka called the runaway’s production value “insane” as he praised all the elements involved.

He added: “I thought it was insane—from the pond, to the smoke, to the mirrored panels.”

The Vetements model claimed his “highlight” was going adventuring on dune buggies to experience local culture and delicacies.

Luka said: “The highlight was riding dune buggies out in the desert into this little village and having tea on this old man’s farm who had picked the mint fresh for us, and gave us figs and grapes.”

Of his fit on the night, he sported “denim shorts, shoes I can barely walk in, and a slightly see-through shirt.”

Luka’s favourite looks on the catwalk were “the suits and the faux-fur jacket were insane!,” before claiming he could sport them to either “the grocery store, or on the red carpet.”

The Dolce Gabbana model called Marrakech - the place where Yves Saint Laurent himself lived and died in aged 71 after withdrawing from the fashion world in 2002 - “amazing”.

Luka said: “Yes, and it was absolutely amazing. The last time I fell in love with a city it was Tokyo.”