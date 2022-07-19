An intruder arrested at Drake's new home claimed he was the rapper's son.

Police were called to the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker's home last Friday (15.07.22) after a member of staff spotted someone near the pool house, and when officers arrived and arrested the 23-year-old man, he claimed Drake, 35, was his father and he was just waiting for him to come home.

The would-be intruder never made it inside the house - which Drake bought from singer Robbie Williams for $75 million just a few months ago - but was arrested for misdemeanour trespassing.

Drake wasn't at home at the time of the incident.

This isn't the first time the 'God's Plan' rapper has had an unwanted visitor in his garden.

In May, Drake joked he was being "bullied" by Canadian geese after they took over his yard and pooped all over his pad while he was trying to chill out.

He captioned a picture of the two birds: “Hottest day of the year and we can’t even enjoy the backyard because we’re being f****** bullied by these two right here.

“Who have literally s*** on every inch of the property.”

Not only that, but the star has a family of ducks who have made his garden their home.

He added: “My whole crib has just been repoed."

Drake surprised fans last month when he released new album 'Honestly, Nevermind', and was quickly forced to defend the record after some critics branded it "dull".

Speaking at the album's release party, he said: "It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. That’s what we do! We wait for you to catch up. We in here, though, we caught up already. On to the next. My goodness!”

A clip of the moment was circulating online showing Drake making the comments while he song 'Calling My Name' played in the background.