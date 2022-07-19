Kerry Katona is releasing her third autobiography.

The former Atomic Kitten singer previously shared her life story in 'Kerry Katona: Too Much, Too Young' and 'Still Standing: The Autobiography' - which were released in 2006 and 2012 respectively - but she admitted penning 'Whole Again: My Story' has been the hardest to write so far because she's been through so many "tough" times in recent years, including her turbulent relationship with late ex-husband George Kay.

She announced in her column for new! magazine: "I’m so excited to announce the news that I’m releasing a new book, Whole Again: My Story.

"It’s my third autobiography, and I must admit, it’s the hardest one I’ve ever done. I’ve opened up about the past 10 years of my life – and it’s been tough. I found it particularly hard to write about my ex George Kay.

"I feel really nervous about the book coming out, but I hope it can help other people who may have been through similar experiences. If it helps one person, then it will be worth it. I’ve put my heart and soul into this book and I can’t wait for you to read it."

The book will be released in October.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old star - who is engaged to Ryan Mahoney and has five children from previous relationships - clarified her recent comments about having "some kind of eating disorder", insisting that isn't the case and she was just feeling low.

She said: "As you know, I’ve always been very open when it comes to my insecurities and how I feel about my body and the way I look. I’ll always struggle with it, but I recently went through a period where I felt uncomfortable in my own skin and I didn’t even want Ryan to see me.

"In my column at the time, I said I thought I might have some kind of eating disorder. Looking back, I definitely don’t– I want to clear that up. I was feeling like s**t and I used the wrong words."

Kerry originally said she was planning to check into a treatment facility after recovering from breast reduction surgery because she wanted to tackle her eating habits.

She said: "As soon as I’m healed from my operation, I’m going to Homefield Grange Retreat in Northampton. It’s all about mindfulness – meditation and yoga – and also healthy eating.

"It’s not hardcore bootcamp, but I just want to feel better about myself. I’m feeling really motivated because I’ve felt so s**t recently. I’ve been in tears over my relationship with food. I have real issues.

"For example, the other day I bought a kebab and I hid on my own and binged on it. I’ll eat food, and then I’ll feel like I want to be sick. I definitely have some kind of eating disorder."