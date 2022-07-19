Jason Oppenheim wants to "see where it goes" with Marie-Lou.

The 'Selling Sunset' star - who split from ex Chrishell Stause in December 2021 - was recently spotted kissing the model, and the 45-year-old real estate broker has admitted he's hopeful for the future.

He told PEOPLE magazine: "I mean, we're talking. I like her and maybe I'll see her soon.

"It was exciting to meet someone and it felt good and we'll see where it goes, but it is kind of nice."

Jason had sparked rumours of a new romance durnig a recent holiday to Mykonos, and on JUly 8 he was seen locking lips with Marie-Lou.

She also shared a shot of them together on the Greek island, with her arm around him as they beamed for the camera in front of a sunset.

Posting the snap on her Instagram Story, she simply wrote: "Selling Sunset season 6 coming soon."

Jason has now insisted he is "in a great space" after their split, and he feels "super" to be dating again after their breakup.

Over the weekend, he and co-star Emma Hernan hosted a surprise early birthday meal for his ex before her 41st birthday on Thursday (21.07.22).

He added: "I was out with Chrishell last night for her birthday, had an amazing time with her. I love her, I think she's fantastic.

"We're as close as ever. We were really good friends before we were together and I think we're really back in that great place."

Meanwhile, Chrishell has revealed she is dating non-binary Australian singer G Flip, and she gushed over their "deep connection".

Last month, she said: "With G, I wish we were in the same stage of our lives. That doesn't diminish the deep connection we have made. And the way they have opened my eyes to what it could look like.

"I don't know what it would look like, but I'll attribute the fact I have so many more options."