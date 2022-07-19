Cher has told how she was left "screaming in pain" when she suffered a miscarriage at 19.

The 'Believe' hitmaker recalled how her then-husband, the late Sonny Bono, came home to find her "sobbing and rocking" on the floor when she lost her baby, and she questioned how different her experiences would be now following the Supreme Court's recent overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which gave women a constitutional right to a termination.

She tweeted: "When I was young I had 3 miscarriages.1st at 18.I was alone in our house.son came home and I was sobbing,and rocking on our floor.when I got 2 dr I was screaming in pain.couldn’t even stop in elevator.dr sent me straight 2 hospital,and in2 operating rm.WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY (sic)"

Cher warned the ruling could have dire consequences across America if the Republican party gains more power.

She wrote: "WAIT…..IF SENATE AND CONGRESS GO TO REPUBLICANS….THERE WILL BE NO ABORTIONS, OR PRE NATAL CARE IN [America].

"WOMEN WILL BLEED OUT, AND DIE,WHILE SOME GROUP OF OLD WHITE REPUBLICAN”MEN”DECIDE WHAT MEDICAL TREATMENT U DESERVE (sic)"

And in another tweet, she added: "POLITICIANS IN RED STATES CARE NOTHING ABOUT WHAT HAPPENDS 2 MOTHERS BABIES.

"RED STATES R FORCING WOMEN TO B NEAR DEATH,BEFORE THEY GET ANY TREATMENT.

GOP”WE GOT VOTES 4 KEEPING WOMEN IN BONDAGE”.GOP TRADED WOMENS HOPES, DREAMS,AND LIVES 4 [MONEY] AND POWER.(sic)"

The 76-year-old star - who has Chaz, 53, with Sonny and Elijah, 46, with late ex-husband Gregg Allmann - is concerned the states planning to illegalise abortion will also prevent women from travelling to other areas to undergo the procedure.

She tweeted recently: "REPUBLICANS ARE TRYING 2 MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR A WOMAN 2 LEAVE HER STATE 2 GET AN ABORTION.

"REPUBLICANS WILL MAKE PRISONERS/ CHATTEL,OF AMERICAN WOMEN. HOW DO REPUBLICANS PLAN 2 TRACK OUR SISTERS ⁉️MAYBE THEY’LL INJECT MICRO CHIPS INTO THEM LIKE THEY DO WITH DOGS. (sic)"