Singer Nolan Neal Seals has died aged 41.

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘The Voice’ contestant was said by the medical examiner’s office in Nashville he passed away in Music City on Monday (18.07.22), but a cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department also confirmed to Page Six police received a call of a “deceased person” around 8.17pm local time on July 18, who was later identified as Nolan Neal Seals.

They added: “Mr Seals was located in the bedroom of the downstairs apartment by the upstairs roommate.

“The roommate stated she discovered the victim after receiving a phone call from the victim’s mother who was concerned after not hearing from him.

“On the desk next to the bed was a black guitar pick that appeared to contain a powder residue. The victim reportedly struggled with substance abuse.”

The unnamed roommate added she last saw Nolan alive around 4 or 5pm on Sunday. (17.07.22)

It can take a minimum of eight weeks for an official autopsy report to come in, the medical coroner’s office told Page Six.

Its public information officer added narcotics detectives joined other officers from the police department at the scene and are assisting in the investigation into Nolan’s death.

Nolan’s cousin Dylan Seals also told TMZ the singer had been found dead in the bedroom of his Nashville apartment.

Best known as a contestant on season 10 of ‘The Voice’, on which he was on Adam Levine's team in 2016, Nolan made it to ‘Knockout Round’ before he was let go.

He competed on series 15 of ‘America's Got Talent’, on which he worked with Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell in 2020, singing ‘Lost’ and ‘Send Me a Butterfly’.

Nolan had opened up about his substance abuse battle in an interview with a local Nashville NBC news show.

He admitted to WBIR in July 2020: “I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean. I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying.”

Nolan’s final Facebook post from Saturday (16.07.22) said he was playing at the Hotel Indigo in Nashville on Sunday from 6pm until 9pm with free admission.

In the comments box he added the show had been cancelled by the manager with no reason, saying: “Sorry guys.”

Nolan had been signed to Hollywood Records and released albums ‘The Wire’ and ‘NashviLA’.

He branded himself a “Christian Southern Rock Singer/Songwriter From AGT The Voice” on Facebook, adding: “Trying to wake up a woke world.”