Eddie Murphy will star in Christmas film ‘Candy Cane Lane’.

The film is a Reginald Hudlin-directed holiday comedy for Prime Video produced by Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment, and Eddie Murphy Productions.

It is part of the 61-year-old comedian’s first film under his three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios, The Wrap revealed, with Eddie producing alongside Brian Grazer, 71, as well as president of features Karen Lunder and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.

Reginald, 60, said: “The holiday season is my favourite time of year—just ask my family about my nine-hour Christmas playlist.

“I‘m excited to be working again with Eddie Murphy, Brian Grazer, and Amazon.”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, 54, added: “As we know first hand with our hit ‘Coming 2 America’, Eddie is someone who brings global audiences together, and we can’t wait to make it happen again. We look forward to seeing the multi-talented Reggie Hudlin take the helm in bringing this future holiday classic to life!”

The comedy was acquired as a spec script written by Kelly Younger, inspired by his childhood holiday experiences.

Production starts this winter in Los Angeles and marks the seventh collaboration between Eddie and Brian.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, and ‘Candy Cane Lane’ will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries.

Eddie’s Amazon deal came after the release of ‘Coming 2 America’, which moved from Paramount to Amazon during the pandemic and became the No1 streamed movie its opening weekend and had the biggest streaming film opening weekend in 2021.

It was also the top streamed film among Black audiences that year.

Dad-of-10 Eddie recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his return to hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’, 35 years after he left the show to become one of Hollywood’s biggest names, racking up box office hits including ‘48 Hours’, ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ and ‘Trading Places’.

He is also producing and starring in ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ and opposite Jonah Hill in the Kenya Barris-directed ‘You People’, both for Netflix.