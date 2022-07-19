A ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’ crew member has been fatally shot outside the series set in New York and identified as the show’s parking enforcer.

Johnny Pizarro, 31, was killed Tuesday morning (19.07.22) during a car ambush in Brooklyn, the New York Police Department said.

The murder happened around 5.15am in the Greenpoint when a killer opened the door of the victim’s vehicle and shot him in the face and neck.

No arrests have yet been made in the investigation.

Father-of-three Johnny was taken to Woodhull Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to ABC7.

The male suspect was said to be around 5ft 4'in tall, thin and reportedly wearing a dark hoodie and black trousers.

Johnny was inside his vehicle at 229 N Henry Street and had a traffic cone on the roof of the car at the time of the shooting.

He was gunned down while in his parked car while reserving spaces for filming.

NBC’s ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’, featuring Christopher Meloni, 61, had been gearing up for its third season after it was renewed in May.

NBC said about the shooting: “We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result.

“We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

A colleague of Johnny’s told the New York Post: “It was crazy. I didn’t hear an argument or nothing. It was quiet, early morning.

“It was just a pop, and the (suspect) ran up towards Nassau (Avenue.) I only heard one bang, but I don’t know how many shots.”