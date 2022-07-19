Lizzo wants to get in the middle of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s trademark public displays of affection.

The singer said she was desperate for the couple to call her after she revelled in sitting beside them at the Met Gala in May this year.

Lizzo, 34, said on Monday (18.07.22) made the remarks during at appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ when asked to share thoughts on newlyweds Kourtney, 43 and Blink-182 drummer Travis, 46, flaunting their romance in public and on social media.

She said: “Let me get in the middle of that.

“I sat next to them at the Met Gala, and I fully enjoyed it. So, it’s about damn time they call me.”

Lizzo added she didn’t care about the drama surrounding Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian allegedly damaging Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the same gala.

She said: “There’s people dying, Kim,” quoting Kourtney’s infamous response to Kim, 41, losing her diamond earring in an ocean in 2011.

Lizzo – born Melissa Viviane Jefferson – opened up about her sexuality in a June 2018 interview.

She said: “I personally don’t ascribe to just one thing... that’s why the colours for LGBTQ+ are a rainbow! Because there’s a spectrum and right now we try to keep it black and white.

“That’s just not working for me.”

She has dubbed her fans ‘Lizzbians’, but said she “leans heterosexual”.

Lizzo also revealed on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen‘ she and Rihanna, 34, do not talk business.

She said: “My conversations with Rihanna are more sexual, I guess. We are always giving it to each other. We don’t talk about work.”

Lizzo added the ‘Umbrella’ singer was the most “salacious” celebrity to slide into her DMs, adding: “I think that’s just how she talks.”

The singer recently went public with her comedian boyfriend Myke Wright, 53, after they attended the ‘For Your Consideration’ red carpet event for her Amazon Prime Video reality series, ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’.

Andy, 54, previously asked the singer about her man on his SiriusXM show ‘Andy Cohen Live’, saying in April: “You were photographed in LA in February at Craig’s with a mystery man. Are you guys still together?”

Lizzo burst out laughing before replying: “Yeah, whatever, yeah.”