Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are "developing a bunch of TV and film" projects together.

The 38-year-old actress and her 29-year-old pop star beau - who have daughter Malti Marie, six months, together - tied the knot in 2018, and while she has ruled out a musical collaboration, they are looking to expand beyond their Perfect Moment brand.

She told Variety: "I love working with Nick so you’ll see things happen as the years unfold. But I’ll never sing with him.

"[I sing but] not like him! No chance. He’s a musical prodigy.

"[But] we’re definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together."

The loved up couple are partners in UK-based luxury fashion and sportswear brand Perfect Moment, which specialises in ski and surf clothing.

Revealing how it all came together, she recalled a meeting in LOndon when she was shooting new show 'Citadel' in London.

She said: "Nick and I met [Perfect Moment owners] Jane and Max Gottschalk and talked about our love for the brand.

"They talked about growing the brand and we all had an 'aha' moment and decided to invest and become partners."

As well as work collaborations, Nick previously opened up on how grateful he is to have his wife as a "teammate" in parenting.

Last month, they finally took their daughter home from the hospital after she spent more than 100 days in intensive care, and Nick admitted the 'Baywatch' star was his rock throughout the whole process.

He said: "What we shared on social media was the feeling that we had — the gratitude, obviously, to have our baby home, but also for each and every person that was a part of her journey in the hospital.

"It was eye-opening in a lot of ways. Priyanka was a rock the whole time and continues to be. I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri."