Linda Evangelista has settled her CoolSculpting lawsuit after claiming the fat-reduction procedure left her "deformed".

The 57-year-old Canadian supermodel admits she is "happy" to put the case behind her and is looking forward to "a new chapter" in her life, as she returned to modelling with her first gig in six years, a shoot for Fendi.

She told her 1.2 million Instagram followers in a typed-out statement: "I'm pleased to have settled the CoolSculpting case.

"I look forward to the next chapter of my life with friends and family, and am happy to put this matter behind me. I am truly grateful for the support I have received from those who have reached out."

Linda - who was one of the world's most famous supermodels in the 1990s - claimed her career suffered as a result of having the procedure as it left her "brutally disfigured".

Last September she told her followers: "Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years.

"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised.

"It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.

"I have been left, as the media has described, 'unrecognisable.'"

Linda also said she developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), a " very rare but serious side effect" of the fat-freezing procedure, according to Heathline.

Referencing a lawsuit, she continued: "I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures.

"PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing.

"In the process, I have become a recluse. With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story.

"I'm so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer."

CoolSculpting - the brand name for cryolipolysis, which uses cold temperatures to reduce fat deposits - is also known as body contouring, and has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Zeltiz - which is a subsidiary of Allergan - markets and licenses devices used for such procedures.