Storm Reid is to star in and produce 'Becoming Noble'.

The 19-year-old actress - who plays Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Zendaya's Rue in HBO's teen drama 'Euphoria' - has landed a new gig in the coming-of-age flick from 'Just Beyond' scribe Nneka Gerstle.

According to Deadline, the movie is in the works at Paramount Pictures.

It follows "high school senior Noble (Reid), who after finding out she is a Princess in an African nation, travels to her home country on the continent to discover her roots - and to determine if royal is something she really wants to be."

Storm is producing with her mom Robyn Simpson under their A Seed and Wings Productions banner, the production firm they launched in 2013.

Cas Sigers Beedles will also produce.

It's not known who will helm the film at this time.

Storm's recent movie credits include last year's 'The Suicide Squad' and 2020's 'The Invisible Man'.

Meanwhile, Storm previously said working with Oprah Winfrey was "amazing".

Storm starred in Ava DuVernay's Disney movie 'A Wrinkle in Time' alongside the likes of Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, and said she was uplifted to have someone like the showbiz legend in her corner.

She said: "To work with Miss Oprah has been amazing and to have her in my corner, for her to inspire me and uplift me was amazing.

"But she actually told me, 'Don't waste energy on things you can't change in life, when you can be using that energy on something that is positive in your life'.

"So that is like my life motto."

Reid admitted it was the first time she had worked on a set with "so many women" and doesn't think she will have the "privilege" to work with another predominately female cast.

She said: "This was the first set I've been on with so many women.

"I felt like everybody was represented on that set -- it looked, like Miss Ava said, like the United Nations there.

"I hope that I'll get to experience that again and I hope that Hollywood can normalise that, but I'm just not sure if I will have the privilege to experience that on the next set I go onto, which is unfortunate, but it may be true."