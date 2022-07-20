Samsung Mobile has cryptically confirmed it's next Unpacked event is taking place on August 10.

The tech giant left a puzzle for customers to decode to reveal the date of the next big showcase.

Samsung tweeted: "We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked."

Using a grid of letters, numbers and symbols and matching them to coloured circles, the answer is "081022", the date format in the US for August 10, 2022.

It's in response to the question: “When will something greater arrive?”

It's anticipated that the Unpacked event will feature the Galaxy Fold 4 and a Galaxy Flip 4, plus the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.