Tom Schwartz says that he and Katie Malone are the "best divorcees ever."

The 39-year-old reality star tied the knot with his 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star back in 2019 after almost a decade of dating but called it quits in 2021 and while the process has been "painful", Tom has insisted that there is no "tension" between the pair.

He said: "It was very painful, no one loves getting divorced. But I think we might be some of the best divorcees ever. We still have an incredible friendship. it was rough in the beginning, I'm not gonna lie, but we still have a great bond, we still text, talk, we have joint custody of the dogs," It's really good. There's zero animosity, it's not awkward, there's no tension. As long as she doesn't talk to any other guys, of course!"

Tom - who has starred alongside Katie, 35, on the restaurant-based reality series since it began back in 2013 - added that he and his former wife are now in a "great place" and that he still loves her.

He told ETOnline: "We've had a lot of time to work through it, and I feel like we're in a great f****** place. And I still love her, of course."

Tom's comments come just days after Katie admitted that she has done "a lot of grieving and mourning" since the split and that any filming on the upcoming series of 'Vanderpump Rules' must capture where she is at now because she "can't go back."

She said: "I can't go back to where I was six months ago. It has to be where I'm at now. I've done a lot of grieving and mourning and healing. so I can't pick at those wounds and make myself keep going back to places that I don't want to go back to when I've come so far."

Katie previously admitted that the split had so far been "very peaceful" and while there were "plenty of reasons" behind it, infidelity was not one of them.

She said: "There are plenty of reasons [why I filed for divorce]. But it's been very peaceful, very loving. There was no infidelity. We just grew apart, you know. We have a great friendship but things just happen sometimes, unfortunately. I'm always going to love Tom."