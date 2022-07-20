A new patent appears to suggest new iPhone and Apple Watches could come with lasers.

As reported by Pocket-lint, Horizontal Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (or HCSEL) under the display

The outlet suggests lasers could be used to improve Face ID and Touch ID or analyse air quality.

However, the patent points to using lasers for AR features, noting they can "gather performance metrics for the user's interaction with an augmented or virtual world."

The patent also mentions them being "used to provide insights into a user's general wellness, or may be used as positive feedback to individuals using technology to pursue wellness goals."

Elsewhere, HCSELs could be used to take the camera to new levels.

As always, just because it's in the patent, does not necessarily mean it will come to fruition.