Camila Cabello has tested positive for COVID-19.

The pop star shared her diagnosis with fans in a TikTik video which shows her dancing around her bedroom and singing into her TV remote showing off her cough drops, chest rub and cold medication as she mouths the words to 'Watagatapitusberry' by Pitbull.

She captioned the TikTik video: "I got the rona" and also added it to Instagram, writing: "If u got the rona and still gonna live it up in isolation make some f*****g noise."

Camila's positive test comes shortly after she was seen enjoying a sunny holiday in Florida.

The singer is currently single after her high-profile romance with fellow pop star Shawn Mendes ended in November and the 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker has insisted she's not going to prioritise looking for love again.

Camila told Cosmopolitan UK's August/September issue: "I don't put a lot of focus on it. I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and I've made a lot of great friends over the past year ... If something happens, then that's really fun, but I don't put any pressure on it. Before I used to be like, 'Yes, love, oh my god, love,' and now I'm just trying to have a good time. I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that's something more, then that's great."

The 25-year-old star believes she's experienced a "vulnerability hangover", where she's opened herself up a little too much in the past and been left cringing and feeling like a "weirdo", and that's how she felt after recording her recent song 'pyschofreak'. She said: "It's like if you tell a guy that you like him, the minute he leaves, you're like, 'Oh my god, why did I say that? That was so stupid.' I remember feeling like that when I came out of the booth after [recording] this song [Psychofreak]. I'd just said all these crazy f****** things like, 'When we're making love, I want to be there.' I said so many other things that didn't even make it into the song. I thought, 'Is everyone going to think I'm a weirdo?' The 'vulnerability hangover' is so real, which is why the people you have around you are so important ...Every single time I've been vulnerable, someone has said, 'That's not weird, that's totally normal.'"