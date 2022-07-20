Heather Rae Young has praised her "heroic" husband for dealing with an alleged altercation on their flight.

The pregnant 'Selling Sunset' star revealed her man Tarek El Moussa took action earlier this week when they were travelling and "a man went crazy" on the plane.

Taking to Instagram, Heather said: "My husband did something very heroic when a man went crazy on our flight and verbally attacked and physically got in flight attendants and pilots faces. (sic)"

It was a difficult day for the couple - who are expecting their first child together - with the flight initially delayed by nine hours.

Tarek explained on his Instagram Story that there was "mayhem" at the airpost with "alarms going off", as well as multiple gate changes and even an apparent "fist fight".

They eventually made it onto the plane, but the pilot "timed out" - which refers to the laws regulating the amount of time a pilot can work within a certain period - and they had to leave again.

Tarek added: "Alright, you guys aren't gonna believe this but pilot timed out [and] we had to get off the plane.

"We're still in New York City. We're at baggage claim and we're gonna do this all over again tomorrow."

The couple have been open about their pregnancy journey after undergoing IVF treatment, and Heather has now opened up on their "all natural" conception.

She wrote: "I’ve been really open about my pregnancy journey-we’ve been doing IVF and went from having 7 frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to… having an all natural pregnancy.

"You just never know what life has in store for you.

"You can plan and try to make things happen all you want but what’s meant to be will be so to me, our baby is a miracle baby - the odds were definitely against us but all that matters is that it happened… I just can’t wait to hold her/him in my arms."